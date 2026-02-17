There is usually a small window between the birth of a new technology and society’s recognition of the harms it can cause. This is the period in which it can go unregulated and be used without permission from authorities. With AI evolving rapidly, that window matters a lot more than many of us realize. And in the case of self-driven laboratories, particularly, we must ensure that it is kept as tight as possible. Given the harms that could result, we need to not just close it quickly, but see that it is never wide enough for catastrophic outcomes.