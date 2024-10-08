Opinion
India’s data protection law may not be enough to secure people’s privacy
Summary
- Data protection laws which assume people know what they’re doing when they offer consent for the use of their data have a fatal flaw. To fix it, data collectors must be held responsible for the privacy harms they cause, whether or not they took consent.
Economists assume that individuals act rationally, always responding to incentives in their own self-interest. They are assumed by many economic models to have complete information and the ability to perfectly calculate costs and benefits.
