Regulators get tough: Big Tech’s easy ride is finally coming to an end | Mint

Regulators get tough: Big Tech’s easy ride is finally coming to an end
Summary
- The EU’s Digital Markets Act is having a positive impact. The EU will not be caught on the back foot as much, chasing after wrongdoings with probes that run longer than it takes to put a child through school. Apple, Google and others no longer have an easy playing field.
Tech companies of a certain size have long expected an easy ride from authorities, and for good reason. They always got it. Apple Inc, for years abused loopholes to pay virtually zero tax in the European Union while generating record profits there, thanks to special treatment from Ireland, where it bases its European headquarters.