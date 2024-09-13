Regulators, like Caesar’s wife, must always be above suspicion | Mint

Regulators, like Caesar’s wife, must always be above suspicion
Summary
- India’s capital markets regulator the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) should hold itself to a higher standard than the entities it regulates. Its chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch ought to step aside till her name is cleared.
More than four weeks after US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research fired a salvo at the chairperson of India’s capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), Madhabi Puri Buch, the controversy over her alleged role in the story refuses to die down.