Regulators, like Caesar’s wife, must always be above suspicion

Buch denied the charges of impropriety made by Hindenburg, but is yet to respond to the Congress’s allegations. This episode, however, cannot be dismissed as just another storm in a teacup. Sure, she has said that the existence of these consulting companies and her shareholding in them were an explicit part of her disclosures to Sebi and that she has nothing to hide. While this may well be so, the reality is that when it comes to regulators, the line between the personal and the public is very thin. Like Caesar’s wife, regulators must always be above suspicion. Importantly, they must also be seen as above suspicion. And that, unfortunately, is where Buch fails the test.