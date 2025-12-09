India’s private credit market has experienced remarkable growth in the first half of 2025, reaching $9 billion across 79 transactions, nearly triple the volume in the preceding six months. This surge has been led by a landmark $3.1 billion transaction by a large Indian corporate, representing the largest onshore private credit deal in Indian history.
As regulatory changes step up lending competition in India, private credit could prove its mettle and thrive
SummaryBanks entering acquisition financing, overseas loans getting easier and other recent RBI enablers are converging to fuel credit competition in India. Where would this leave private credit? In a position to shake off its high-risk, high-cost image and shine through.
