Re-imagine literacy to develop compassionate nation builders

His Holiness, the Dalai Lama, says: “Love and compassion are necessities, not luxuries. Without them, humanity cannot survive." Traditional Indian learning systems focused on creating well-rounded individuals by developing the heart (compassion and love) and mind (cognitive development). Sadly, literacy is now viewed largely as acquisition of language skills and numeracy, when in today’s strife-ridden world, values of compassion, empathy and love are urgencies to be developed at an early stage in learners who can contribute to the betterment of society. Re-imagining literacy as it existed in the traditional Indian learning system, in the context of today’s times, thus becomes imperative.

