Reimagine models of education to close learning gaps

Get parents to play: Studies around the world validate the power of guided play in enhancing learning outcomes. The idea of capitalizing on children’s natural propensity to learn through play is gaining currency in urban areas. However, parents in rural or low-resource homes are still inclined to think of play and learning as two separate realms of experience. By showing parents how to guide their children through play with objects commonly found at home, and how to work play organically into daily busy routines, we open imaginations to the learning opportunities that surround children wherever they are. It is also likely that schools will take some time to hobble back to normal and that parental involvement in learning is here to stay. Learning how to harness the value of play can be empowering to parents who feel ill-equipped to teach their children. The bonus hidden in this approach is that children, families and entire communities stand to gain from the lasting socio-emotional benefits of bonds built over play.