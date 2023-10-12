Reject gender stereotypes for better economic outcomes
The paradigm of man the hunter and woman the gatherer has fallen apart as archaeological evidence shows that big-game hunting and even warfare had no gender gap in olden times.
The paradigm of man the hunter and woman the gatherer, suggesting a gendered pattern of subsistence roles in pre-historic times, is a long-standing hypothesis. However, recent archaeological discoveries and meta-analyses of ethnographic data have revealed evidence of considerable subsistence flexibility, challenging that gender stereotype of labour.