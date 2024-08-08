Opinion
Can Indian conglomerates escape the shadow of shared leadership?
Summary
- The question of succession at the very top of family-controlled business groups like Reliance, Tata and Adani can’t be ignored. While ideas of collective control are bounced around and some have laid out plans to split the empire, what makes going fully professional a last resort?
India’s three largest conglomerates have a question mark hanging over them, one that dominates private conversations but is pointedly ignored in public utterances.
