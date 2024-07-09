Jio, Airtel and VI: Telecom tariff hikes rang a bell on three lessons
Summary
- The tariff hikes announced by India’s three telecom majors after the Lok Sabha elections should remind us that politics matters in business, competition can actually injure itself and other industries may be impacted in unseen ways.
In mid-May, Gopal Vittal, managing director of Bharti Airtel, said that mobile phone charges in India were at absurdly low levels in comparison to other parts of the world and that the telecom sector needed “tariff repair"—a roundabout way of saying that prices needed to go up.