Reliance should not keep the stock market waiting too long
Split-up listings could unlock value and allow succession analysis
The flagship of Asia’s richest tycoon is looking a tad overburdened with businesses that are mature enough to be cast off on their own. Successful public floats of telecom and retail units will do more than make Mukesh Ambani a centi-billionaire—they may well determine the hold of the family-run conglomerate on India’s broader economy when control passes to the next generation.