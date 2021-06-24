The annual shareholder meetings of Reliance Industries Ltd have come to be associated with jaw-dropping announcements of late. Its 44th edition on Thursday was no exception. On the agenda were a slew of initiatives, from the launch of an Android phone along with Google this September to a big expansion plan for its retail business. But what dropped jaws all around was its ₹75,000 crore earmarked for investments in green energy over the next three years. The money is mostly for an eco-friendly ‘giga complex’ to be set up in Jamnagar, Gujarat, that will house a fully-integrated renewable energy ecosystem. As part of this venture, the Mukesh Ambani-led company plans to make solar-power equipment and energy-storage units, even as it puts up an electrolyzer unit for green hydrogen and a fuel-cell factory. In each field, Reliance has its sights on an end-to-end supply chain. Clearly, Asia’s richest man wants to go all in. The very scale of his plans put past efforts in the shade. By 2030, the company aims to have 100 gigawatts of solar capacity, which would be more than a fifth of the 450-gigawatt renewable- energy target set by the Indian government for the country. It’s a $10 billion bet on a future that’s already upon us, one shaped to a large extent by the great slow-burn crisis of our times: Climate change.

While Reliance’s green turn will go a long way towards its sustainability goals, it also reflects a vital aspect of a broad shift in strategy that has been in evidence for at least four years now. With its foray into green energy, it can hedge its fortunes in old businesses that churn profits out of fossil fuels, the mainstay of its profit base all these decades after it expanded from synthetics sideways into petrochem and plastics, forward into myriad finished products, and, crucially, backwards into oil and gas. The profitability of these is at risk of carbon containment measures of regulation that might include emission levies, now that even the US has thrown its weight behind a multilateral mission to mitigate global warming. No less significant in this context is Ambani’s deal with Saudi Aramco. If it goes ahead this year, as slated, the Riyadh-run oil exporter would get a 20% stake in Reliance’s oil and petrochem business for some $15 billion. A board seat for Aramco chairperson Yasir Al-Rumayyan is part of an alliance that has been in the air since 2019 and aligns hydrocarbon-sector interests in a way that could prove mutually beneficial.

Thursday’s energy-sector rejig follows a series of dramatic moves made by Reliance to pivot itself from the industrial to information age. Its 2016 entry to the telecom sector with Jio was phase one of this transformation, with Ambani declaring that “data is the new oil", widely taken as a reference to this century’s main money-spinner so far. Recent alliances with some of the world’s biggest data players, notably Facebook and Google, are expected to grant Jio Platforms a head start as it explores a virtual smorgasbord of opportunities online, e-com and showbiz being just a few. Health and education are focus areas and the covid outbreak seems to have whetted its ambition in spaces seen as the preserve of garage startups. As Reliance has lightened its debt burden, it could deploy big capital in a shopping spree for tech firms that show promise. It is not a leader in these new domains, but Ambani is unlikely to settle for also-ran status. Especially if the future of hydrocarbons were to darken.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.