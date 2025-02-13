Opinion
Religare takeover battle: Courts must trust regulators' wisdom
J.N. Gupta 6 min read 13 Feb 2025, 02:56 PM IST
Summary
- The problem of delay is not limited to takeover cases alone. From mergers to insolvency, litigations continue to make a mockery of law.
One more agency, this time the country's highest court, has added a new dimension to the ongoing takeover battle at Religare Enterprises Ltd by questioning the market regulator and allowing a competing open offer from an unknown overseas entity.
