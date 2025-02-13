Religare takeover battle: Courts must trust regulators' wisdom

The time has come for the Supreme Court to pass a pathbreaking order, advising courts that on matters related to Sebi/RBI/ministry of corporate affairs, extra care must be taken while passing any stay orders as it did in the case of letters of credit (LCs) and bank guarantees (BGs). The top court advised that LCs and BGs are essential parts of the wheels of commerce and stay orders should be rare or else the wheels of commerce will stop.