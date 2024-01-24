Remembering Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur: A centenary tribute to a champion of social justice
Social justice was a cornerstone in Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur Ji's life. He tirelessly worked to establish a society where resources were equitably distributed and opportunities accessible to all, regardless of social standing
New Delhi: Today marks the birth centenary of Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur Ji, a figure whose relentless pursuit of social justice positively impacted the lives of countless people. Although I never had the privilege of meeting Karpoori Ji personally, his legacy was often recounted to me by Kailashpati Mishra Ji, who worked closely with him. Rising from the Nai Samaj, one of society's most backward segments, he overcame numerous challenges to achieve great things and work for societal betterment.