Remembering Kalam: The Mahatma of my generation

During his speech, he asked everyone to repeat a ‘pledge’ after him: “I will work with integrity and succeed with integrity". He famously did this every time he was in the company of the youth. In the question and answer session, one of the employees asked, “You are a scientist, do you believe in god?" Kalam said, “You see, we live on earth, there are nine such planets, all the planets revolve around the sun. There are thousands of stars and these are all part of the galaxy. If everything works so perfectly, there has to be a higher power." His answers, like his questions, were simple yet thought provoking. He was a scientist and his religion was humanity.