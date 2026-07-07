Watch out: remote kill switches for various devices are a clear and present danger for India

A ‘battery management system’ is a small microcontroller inside a lithium-ion pack. It regulates charge and discharge, and in the cheap packs powering most of Delhi’s e-rickshaws, it exposes its settings over Bluetooth as readable and writable.
One of these toggles the switch connecting the battery to the motor. The pack pairs by a method that a Bluetooth specification calls “Just Works,” a connection with no authentication requirement that was chosen because the pack has no keypad for a code and it saves power. It was built to answer any device within a range of about 15 metres and never to ask who is asking.
So, when e-rickshaws across India’s capital began stopping dead last week, and strangers demanded ₹200 (or even a beer once) to restart them, nothing was hacked in the real sense. A legitimate diagnostic application altered an open setting. The fault is not in the code. It is in the specification of an unauthenticated command that happens to cut off traction power.