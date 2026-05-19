Remote work has its advantages, no doubt, but it’s the cons that demand serious thought

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged employees across organizations to work from home (WFH). With fewer commutes, nationwide fuel consumption would fall, making WFH seem like an instant remedy for the current fuel crunch.
The critical question, however, is whether WFH is a reversible move.
Once the crisis—widely expected to be short-term—subsides, will employees be willing to return to their offices? So the more important question is whether WFH will permanently reshape the expectations of a corporate job?
For many employees, rush-hour commutes are a grind. Permanent WFH policies will let people relocate to more affordable towns and villages, cutting living costs substantially. It also opens doors for qualified professionals who have stayed out of the workforce due to caregiving or household responsibilities.