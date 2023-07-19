Remote work looks inevitable: So let’s focus on fixing its bugs3 min read 19 Jul 2023, 09:42 PM IST
WFH drawbacks like low in-person contact aren’t easy to address
Employees who work entirely from home are less creative and less productive, according to a new working paper from the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research. Fully remote employees also receive less feedback and must spend more time coordinating, which makes them work longer hours to keep up with their in-office peers.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×