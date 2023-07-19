Remote work looks inevitable: So let’s focus on fixing its bugs

Or consider mentoring. A challenge faced by remote workers, confirm Barrero, Bloom and Davis, is that they don’t have the same chances to learn as in-person employees. A lot of on-the-job learning happens informally by overhearing colleagues working on the same types of problems. I myself learnt a lot from listening to my bosses on the phone, interviewing sources or giving feedback to authors. But eavesdropping may not the best way to learn—or teach. More knowledge can be transmitted when we’re intentional about doing so: taking the time to include junior colleagues on a call, walking them through the goals and debriefing afterwards.