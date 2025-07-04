Clarity on power costs could speed up India’s transition to clean energy
Reduced incentives for renewable power transmission across state borders should nudge importers to produce their own. To catalyse our clean shift, we should let true costs play a larger role.
The government’s recent decision to reduce inter-state transmission incentives for renewable energy (RE) from sources like solar and wind is a timely step to reduce distortion in the bills of states that use India’s arterial inter-state transmission system (ISTS). Thus far, states using ISTS wires for non-RE supplies more than RE—like Rajasthan and Gujarat, which are both big RE producers—have ended up paying higher bills.