Clarity on power costs could speed up India’s transition to clean energy

For clean power to dominate India on its own steam, so to speak, penalty pricing of emissions—and the emergence of a dynamic carbon market—will have to tilt the cost dynamics firmly in its favour. Right now, a subsidy maze obscures a clear picture of this sector. To reach our net-zero goal, the path we take should be optimized to ease our fiscal burden as much as possible. And to attract more private investment, states must ensure that what end-users pay reflects true costs to the extent possible. Also, regulation must be transparent. What state coffers shell out should be clear.