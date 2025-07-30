Power buzz: We can’t ignore what it costs to carry renewable energy
A buzz of debate hovers over India’s decision to end its waiver of transmission charges for wind and solar energy projects. But this policy had led to distortions of this sector and was proving financially untenable. Here’s a close look.
Should India have extended its transmission-charge waiver for renewable energy (RE) projects? This is perhaps the most debated current issue in our power sector. On one side stand RE developers, arguing that its non-extension will seriously affect investor sentiment in this important field, which in turn might impact the pace at which the country achieves its target of 500 gigawatts (GW) of non-fossil-fuel capacity for electricity generation.