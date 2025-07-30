Power buzz: We can’t ignore what it costs to carry renewable energy

In other words, the government’s decision of not extending the waiver for plain solar and wind projects was justified and well reasoned. The RE industry cannot complain of policy uncertainty, as the notification issued for its fourth extension in 2021 not only gave a four-year window, it also offered a glide path for a phased withdrawal of that benefit (for future projects commissioned up to June 2028). Such concessions should be given only in a limited manner for emerging technologies. Energy storage projects have been given a waiver if these come up in the next three years. Extensions should be rare.