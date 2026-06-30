Renewables: a strategic mission with climate benefits more than a climate effort with strategic gains

For long, the case for renewable energy in India has been made through appeals to our collective conscience. Climate pledges, doing the right thing for the next generation and the powerful emotional vision of a clean and green world drove our agenda.
That argument was never wrong. It was just incomplete. The more powerful case today for renewables rests on two hard ideas: economic competitiveness and national security.
In 2025-26, India added over 50GW of non-fossil-fuel capacity, almost double that of the previous year. Total non-fossil installed capacity has risen to 280GW and India is now the world’s third-largest renewable energy market, behind China and the US. This pace needs to be sustained.
The Central Electricity Authority projects peak electricity demand to rise to nearly 388GW by 2031-32, with total consumption almost doubling over the decade. Industry, urbanization, cooling, electric vehicles: every familiar driver is intact. But there is a new one few foresaw five years ago: AI infrastructure and data centres.