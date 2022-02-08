Repairing of bank balance sheets: Too early to celebrate

Six years later, there are early signs that the repair work underway is gradually showing results. The third-quarter earnings of well over a dozen banks during the past week or two led by the country’s largest bank- State Bank of India, reflect a fall in non-performing assets or bad loans and fresh slippages and consequently much higher profits. SBI chairman Dinesh Khara, whose bank reported a 62% growth in December-quarter profit to ₹8,432 crore, appears confident that the asset-quality challenge is limited or little for now, and lenders have taken steps to insulate themselves from future shocks. What has helped is the recovery of a good part of the claims that banks had on the “dirty dozen “ big accounts of corporates, which accounted for a fourth of gross bad loans at the end of 2016, and the tapering of provisions.

That may sound reassuring to investors, the market, and the owners of a large chunk of banks – the government, which pumped in a few trillion rupees to capitalize on many banks when their bad loan levels topped 12 % a few years ago. But, more importantly, this comes when many corporates have deleveraged, a stark contrast to the scenario in 2016-17.

Indeed, it is far too early to celebrate the plumbing work done on the twin balance sheets- corporates and banks. True, there has been a bit of an uptick in loan demand recently after the first two waves of the pandemic, but that comes after a spell of negative growth with little demand from big borrowers except in the retail segment. More worrying is the unutilised limits for working capital and term loans reported by banks - a reflection of poor demand and credit appetite and disintermediation - with good quality borrowers raising cheaper funds from bond markets. SBI alone has undisbursed working capital limits of ₹2 trillion and a similar amount of term loans that have not been availed of. The bank says that utilization is slowly improving.

Some of the pain, especially on the micro, small and medium businesses portfolio, will show after the regulatory forbearance ends in March. Similarly, banks will have to be wary about their credit portfolio of non-banking financial companies or NBFCs, which stepped into the vacuum after banks slammed the brakes because of the souring of loans. That would call for closer monitoring.

In a way, it seems like déjà vu for banks. After the credit binge in the mid-1990s and the piling of bad loans and the clean-up and limited corporate deleveraging that followed, banks encountered a similar challenge. But the plunge into infrastructure lending after 2005-06 fuelled another crisis- the impact of stigmatized capitalism as former chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian termed it.

The twin balance sheets appear rosier, but the recovery may be a little way off considering the extent of scarring after the economic damage in the last credit boom, the learnings for Indian banks and firms from that and after the pandemic. If loan growth does not pick up in the near term, perhaps banks may be better off in the interim by following the counter-cyclical policy of setting aside more capital against its assets or investing more in digital banking to attract a new generation of savvy young customers. The government and the judiciary can help certainly by making the resolution process easier.

