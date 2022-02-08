Repairing of bank balance sheets: Too early to celebrate

Six years later, there are early signs that the repair work underway is gradually showing results. The third-quarter earnings of well over a dozen banks during the past week or two led by the country’s largest bank- State Bank of India, reflect a fall in non-performing assets or bad loans and fresh slippages and consequently much higher profits. SBI chairman Dinesh Khara, whose bank reported a 62% growth in December-quarter profit to ₹8,432 crore, appears confident that the asset-quality challenge is limited or little for now, and lenders have taken steps to insulate themselves from future shocks. What has helped is the recovery of a good part of the claims that banks had on the “dirty dozen “ big accounts of corporates, which accounted for a fourth of gross bad loans at the end of 2016, and the tapering of provisions.

