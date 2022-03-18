Repeated shocks, the Ukraine war and spectre of stagflation

The impact of rising oil prices on growth and inflation will depend crucially on the government’s policy response. A few years ago, my co-authors and I measured the impact of a 50% increase in oil prices on growth and inflation under alternative policies of passing on the price increase to consumers ( ‘Subsidy elimination with and without an oil price shock: The macroeconomics of oil price policy reform’, Mundle S., N.R. Bhanumurthy and S. Bose, in The Political Economy of Energy and Growth edited by N. Jung, Oxford University Press, 2014). We found that if the entire price increase was passed on immediately, the impact would be disastrous stagflation; GDP would contract by 2.2 % while inflation would spike to 16%. If the price increase was passed on gradually, with oil subsidies being eliminated over a five-year period, growth would decline more moderately to 3.7% while inflation would rise to a more manageable 8.5%. The fiscal deficit would be initially higher in the gradual adjustment case, but it would converge to about 8% (Centre+ states) in both cases over the medium term. The debt-GDP ratio would also not be materially different under the two pass-through policies over the adjustment period.

