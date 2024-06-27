Repo debate: Cheaper credit doesn’t always spell faster GDP growth
Summary
- If there’s vibrant market demand, high interest rates don’t get in the way of investment. For non-financial companies, interest cost as a proportion of turnover is just 3-4%. It is not a big worry. Inflation, however, is a problem for everyone.
There are growing calls for a reduction in the repo rate. The argument is not so much that inflation has come down, but that potential growth will get affected. This is contrary to the majority view that as growth is very much on target, with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) projecting it at 7.2% for the year, monetary policy focus can remain on inflation control.