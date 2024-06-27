Repo debate: Cheaper credit doesn’t always spell faster GDP growth

Historically, the repo rate has tended to be high in India. For example, for the 60 months preceding the beginning of the pandemic, when the repo rate was lowered to 4%, its average was 6.28%. If the period is stretched back to 2012 for 98 months, it was 6.90%. Once the rate was lowered to 4%, however, a downward bias took effect, and the last 51 months averaged 5.1%, as the rate was pegged at 4% for 24 successive months.