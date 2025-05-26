RBI’s policy review: Why this time is truly different
SummaryUnlike in the past, arguments both in favour of and against a policy rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are finely balanced. As the next meeting of the central bank’s monetary policy panel approaches, here’s how the arguments stack up.
The credit policy to be presented in June will be quite different from earlier ones because there is a fine balance between both sides of the argument over a repo rate cut. This has rarely been the case in the past, when there was a compelling argument to either increase or decrease the policy rate or leave it unchanged. This unique situation can be attributed to the proactive approach of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in managing the environment related to interest rates.