Republicans are trying a new way to control women’s bodies
Summary
- Anti-abortion gains in America have had a ripple effect on legal rights. The conservative agenda on abortion is bent against women’s rights—which include pregnancy provisions that Republicans are trying to squash.
Republican-led states keep finding ways to challenge the authority of the federal government on anything that doesn’t line up with their conservative worldview. This time, the target is a new law that requires employers to provide reasonable accommodations to pregnant employees.