Opinion
Trump’s promise to ‘protect’ women may appeal to fragile men
Summary
- The Republican candidate for the US White House is struggling to close a gender gap in support, with Democrat Kamala Harris currently polling well ahead with American women. If his patriarchal approach works, it’ll probably be among insecure male voters.
Former US President Donald Trump, running against a strong and confident woman, is facing a historic gender gap. And as he tries to dig himself out of this 21-point hole, he is flailing and likely making his problems much worse.
