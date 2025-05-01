Opinion
RERA: Built for homebuyer protection but undone by inaction
SummaryThe Real Estate Regulatory Authority has failed its promise of protecting the interests of Indian homebuyers in too many states. With its redressal machanisms largely ineffective, we need both political will and legislative reform to protect people let down by builders.
When a Supreme Court judge calls the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) a “rehab centre for ex-bureaucrats," it’s a wake-up call. Justice Surya Kant’s blunt remark in March isn’t the judiciary’s first indictment and likely won’t be the last.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more