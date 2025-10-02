Scrutiny please: The social sciences seem overburdened by dodgy research claims
The knowledge ecosystem has shaped society in profound ways but its authority is often taken for granted. To make it useful, we must stop giving it a free pass, question its claims and approach its prescriptions with humility. In social sciences, many of these are perspectives, not universal truths.
We live in an age defined by knowledge. We are acutely aware of its value and importance to humanity. The institutions that produce knowledge—our universities, research institutions and think-tanks—are rightfully held in high esteem. Their contributions to human well-being over centuries have earned them this credibility.