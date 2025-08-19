Free-AI: How well India adopts AI will shape its future
The Reserve Bank of India’s Committee on the Framework for the Responsible and Ethical Enablement of AI (Free-AI) has submitted its report. It has recommended an approach that enables innovation and mitigates risk. Contradictory as it sounds, it can be done.
For the past six months, I served on the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Committee on the Framework for the Responsible and Ethical Enablement of AI (Free-AI). It has been an enriching experience putting it together, and I am sure I speak for all members of the committee when I say that we are proud of what we produced. Now that we have submitted our report, I am glad to finally be able to write about it.