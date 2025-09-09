Time for India to empower RBI’s digital rupee: Let’s start with GST collection
India should encourage the adoption of its CBDC to reap the benefits of technology and keep up with the evolution of money. Asking for GST payments in the central bank’s e-rupee could mark a turning point.
It is high time the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the government got around to making greater use of India’s central bank digital currency (CBDC), the e-rupee. Capital flows in and out of securities markets, whether from or to external jurisdictions, would become instantaneous if these make use of e-rupee wallets—enabling wide compliance with the mandated speed of settlement, post transaction.