Time for India to empower RBI’s digital rupee: Let’s start with GST collection

We also have compelling reasons to use the e-rupee for cross-border flows—such as speed, security and cost savings. India is the world’s largest recipient of remittances. From many countries, money can be sent easily, but not from all. The use of e-rupee wallets at both ends, with spot conversions, would make such transfers simple. Moreover, the US dollar’s status as the global anchor currency may not last forever. Should an alternative arise, perhaps in the form of a stablecoin pegged to a basket of currencies, the e-rupee must be ready to integrate with such a blockchain.