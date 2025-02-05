India’s central bank needs reliable and frequent employment data as a policy input
Summary
- India should improve the reliability and frequency of data on jobs so that labour market conditions can be taken into account for monetary policy formulation
With a new governor at the helm, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) monetary policy stance will be watched very closely this time. If RBI signals a shift to an easy-money policy, it will ease concerns relating to the growth slowdown. But it will raise concerns about inflation at a time when a weak rupee is expected to raise import prices.