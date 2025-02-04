Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Sighs of relief amid signs of a slowdown
Summary
- While India’s economy may be slowing, manufacturing and automobile sales data for January indicate resilience. A fiscal stimulus will take effect from April. Will RBI cheapen credit too?
Amid signs of India’s economy losing steam, sighs of relief have been evoked by purchasing managers’ index (PMI) survey findings and car sales in January.
