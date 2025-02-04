Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Opinion / Views/  Mint Quick Edit | Sighs of relief amid signs of a slowdown

Mint Quick Edit | Sighs of relief amid signs of a slowdown

Livemint

  • While India’s economy may be slowing, manufacturing and automobile sales data for January indicate resilience. A fiscal stimulus will take effect from April. Will RBI cheapen credit too?

sighs of relief have been evoked by purchasing managers’ index (PMI) survey findings and car sales in January. (Bloomberg)
Gift this article

Amid signs of India’s economy losing steam, sighs of relief have been evoked by purchasing managers’ index (PMI) survey findings and car sales in January.

Amid signs of India’s economy losing steam, sighs of relief have been evoked by purchasing managers’ index (PMI) survey findings and car sales in January.

Manufacturing orders last month were the strongest in six months, with the PMI climbing notably to 57.7 from 56.4 in December and a similar 56.5 in November. A reading above 50 denotes expansion, while one below indicates contraction. Job creation was at record levels too, the survey found.

Manufacturing orders last month were the strongest in six months, with the PMI climbing notably to 57.7 from 56.4 in December and a similar 56.5 in November. A reading above 50 denotes expansion, while one below indicates contraction. Job creation was at record levels too, the survey found.

Also Read: Time is running out to revive India’s manufacturing sector

Meanwhile, automobile sales picked up slightly, with manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra and Mahindra posting healthy increases last month. Some of that offtake may be thanks to purchase incentives that carmakers tend to offer early in the calendar year to help clear the past year’s inventory.

Also Read: Osamu Suzuki, a leader who defied conventions, outlived challenges

The budget’s tax bonanza is also expected to spur sales of consumer durables. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s tax cuts will put more than 1 lakh in the hands of upper-slab taxpayers, who constitute a key market for big-ticket products. Whether we also need the added push of cheaper credit, however, is not clear. That’s a question the Reserve Bank of India will now have to mull over.

Also Read: Mint Quick Edit | Sitharaman’s income tax bonanza: Time to rejoice

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.