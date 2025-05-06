Ajit Ranade: RBI’s increasing fiscal support deserves a closer look
SummaryThe central bank is expected to give India’s government a dividend of ₹2.5 trillion this year. It could be ₹3.5 trillion next year. Rising payouts, however, come at a cost that must not be overlooked.
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) primary job is to protect the value of the rupee: i.e. domestic price stability. Since the 2016 pact between the central bank and the government, this responsibility was codified as a specific inflation mandate. It is called ‘flexible inflation targeting,’ since the target is not a number, but a band of 2-6%. RBI is bound by it and answerable to Parliament if it deviates. The pact was renewed in 2021 for another five years.