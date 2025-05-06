Ajit Ranade: RBI’s increasing fiscal support deserves a closer look

Beyond central banking, RBI is also a regulator of banks and non-bank financial institutions, an enabler of innovation in digital payments and currencies, and increasingly a repository of data on the Indian economy. It also serves as the government’s merchant banker, conducting bond sales to raise fiscal resources. This role is often at odds with its role as a money tightener, since the former calls for lowering the cost of borrowing while the latter requires the opposite. Because of this potential conflict, there have been calls to separate the debt management office of the government and move it fully to New Delhi.