Reset GST to make it a 'good and simple tax'
Summary
- India’s goods and services tax needs a reboot on which the Centre and states must arrive at a consensus. The upcoming GST Council meeting should aim to simplify and broaden GST for this reform to serve the economy better.
That cooperative federalism has been in need of rescue, given the shape of Indian politics, is all the more reason for India to put the economy first. Doing so can act as a political unifier, as seen in the run-up to GST adoption back in 2017. The Centre and states must use this Saturday’s GST Council meeting to tackle the task of fixing the flaws of this catch-all tax on goods and services.