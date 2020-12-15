Resilience and flexibility as two key enablers of post-covid India

It is in this context that the idea of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) needs to be understood. It is explicitly not a return to the import-substitution and licence-permit raj of pre-1991 India. Instead, it is about leveraging India’s internal strengths in order to make it competitive and resilient. For instance, India has a large, globally competitive pharmaceutical industry. However, the covid pandemic exposed its vulnerability to single-source foreign supplies of key inputs. Providing support for domestic production of these inputs is not about isolationism, but about the resilience of a globally competitive industry. Similarly, India’s reluctance to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) is a judgement about the costs and benefits of a particular trade pact, and not a withdrawal from global trade. Far from it, many of the structural reforms are about attracting foreign direct investment and building export capacity. Indian policymakers remain open to trade deals where it works in India’s favour.