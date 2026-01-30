Resilience first: This budget could seal Sitharaman’s legacy by focusing on economic sovereignty
Given today’s global conditions, the budget for 2026-27 may be the toughest any finance minister has had to put together in the last decade. Done well, it could consolidate Nirmala Sitharaman’s legacy. It’s not just about allocating money, but building economic sovereignty.
Imagine this. Seven chief ministers jet-setting to picturesque Davos in the Swiss Alps at the height of winter, with their entourage of bureaucrats and staff—on taxpayer money—to sign MoUs with Indian business houses. Compare this with Singapore’s public accountability, where a small professional contingent visits Davos to sign actual—as in enforeceable—foreign investment agreements with full approvals in place.