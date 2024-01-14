Resilience is not just a product of inner strength
Summary
- The emphasis on resilience through mental toughness fails to recognize the importance of external resources, from friends and family to money, in easing the way through difficult situations.
Resilience has become big business. Airport bookstores bristle with paperbacks explaining “why some flourish while others fold" or promising to help you develop “unbeatable" levels of “mental toughness." TED talks, podcasts and social media posts offer the three (or five) traits of resilient people, from optimism to grit to a growth mindset.