Resilience is not just a product of inner strength

What’s more, the emphasis on resilience through mental toughness fails to recognize the importance of external resources, from friends to family to money, in easing the way through difficult situations, says Kimberley T. Johnson, a Ph.D. candidate in clinical psychology at the University of Utah. Try this thought experiment: Imagine you’ve moved to a new city for a job. Your new CEO is impossibly demanding. The board is rife with clashing egos. Everything is more expensive, leaving you feeling cash-strapped despite a promotion; stock options don’t pay tuition bills. You’re now living far away from everyone you know. When small problems crop up—an angry client or sick kid—they feel huge. Now consider how different this situation would feel in a cheaper city with friends and family living nearby. Your new job would still create stress, but you’d have plenty of practical and emotional support. The lower cost of living would make it easy to paper over the stresses and minor emergencies of daily life. Small problems would stay small.