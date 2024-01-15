Resist temptation: The interim budget must show fiscal prudence
Summary
- India has largely been fiscally responsible and our post-pandemic economy requires us to maintain that record. Sitharaman’s interim budget of 1 February should make that clear.
Every budget poses a dilemma for the government. If Hamlet’s question was “to do or not to do," the one before every elected administration is how far it should throw caution to the winds on populism. Should it take the ‘apres moi le deluge’ (after me the deluge) approach of Louis XV of France, spend its way to popularity and election victory? Or should it take a long-term view and do what is eventually best for the country? Economists call this the ‘time inconsistency’ problem. This annual tug-of-war plays out in New Delhi every year before the Union Budget. But it comes to the fore more starkly if the budget is interim, with its stakes driven up by looming Lok Sabha polls, after which a new government must present the actual plan of inflows and outflows for the fiscal year. Such a vote-on-account is not meant to propose any changes in the tax structure, nor announce any major policy initiative. But giveaways are always a temptation. Recall the Manmohan Singh administration’s farm-loan waiver on the eve of 2009’s general elections. Or the direct cash transfer scheme for farmers announced a decade later under the Narendra Modi government.